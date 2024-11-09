Live Radio
Drexel hosts Colgate after…

Drexel hosts Colgate after Louis-Jacques’ 21-point performance

The Associated Press

November 9, 2024, 3:23 AM

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Drexel after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 21 points in Colgate’s 95-62 victory against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

Drexel finished 20-12 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dragons gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Colgate went 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Raiders averaged 15.0 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

