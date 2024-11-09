Drexel hosts Colgate after Louis-Jacques’ 21-point performance

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-0) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 141.5…

Colgate Raiders (1-0) at Drexel Dragons (1-0)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate visits Drexel after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 21 points in Colgate’s 95-62 victory against the SUNY-Canton Kangaroos.

Drexel finished 20-12 overall with a 13-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Dragons gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

Colgate went 10-5 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Raiders averaged 15.0 assists per game on 26.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

