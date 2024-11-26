Drexel Dragons and the Chicago State Cougars meet in Daytona Beach, Florida

Chicago State Cougars (0-7) vs. Drexel Dragons (4-3) Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -16;…

Chicago State Cougars (0-7) vs. Drexel Dragons (4-3)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Tuesday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -16; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays Chicago State in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Dragons are 4-3 in non-conference play. Drexel leads the CAA with 15.7 assists per game led by Jason Drake averaging 3.6.

The Cougars are 0-7 in non-conference play. Chicago State is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

Drexel averages 74.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 84.6 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Drexel allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Dragons.

Matthew Robinson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 6.4 points while shooting 48.1% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.