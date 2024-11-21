Drake Bulldogs face the Miami Hurricanes

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (3-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -10; over/under…

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (3-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -10; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake will take on Miami (FL) at TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina.

Drake finished 28-7 overall with a 9-3 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 79.9 points per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.6% from behind the arc last season.

Miami (FL) went 15-17 overall with a 9-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Hurricanes allowed opponents to score 73.6 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.