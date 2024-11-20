Drake Bulldogs and the Miami Hurricanes square off

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (3-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Miami…

Miami Hurricanes (3-0) vs. Drake Bulldogs (3-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake takes on Miami (FL) in Charleston, South Carolina.

Drake finished 28-7 overall with a 9-3 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.4 points per game and shoot 44.3% from the field last season.

Miami (FL) finished 15-17 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Hurricanes averaged 14.2 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

