Drake beats Florida Atlantic 75-63

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Mitch Mascari’s 22 points helped Drake defeat Florida Atlantic 75-63 on Friday.

Mascari shot 6 for 9 (6 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (5-0). Bennett Stirtz scored 17 points and added six assists. Tavion Banks had 12 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line.

The Owls (4-3) were led in scoring by Leland Walker, who finished with 14 points and five assists. Matas Vokietaitis and Tre Carroll each scored 10 points.

Drake entered halftime up 32-28. Mascari paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Drake took the lead for what would be the final time on Banks’ free throw with 14:22 left in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

