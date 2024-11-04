Dorsey scores 16, William & Mary defeats Dickinson (Pa.) 84-36

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe Dorsey had 16 points in William & Mary’s 84-36 win over Dickinson (Pa.) on Monday…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Gabe Dorsey had 16 points in William & Mary’s 84-36 win over Dickinson (Pa.) on Monday night.

Dorsey also contributed three steals for the Tribe. Isaiah Mbeng scored 11 points and added three steals. Kyle Pulliam shot 3 for 6 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

David Petrusev led the Red Devils in scoring, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and two steals.

