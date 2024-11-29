Donovan Newby scores 19 as UNC Wilmington downs Sam Houston 69-60

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby’s 19 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Sam Houston 69-60 on Friday night. Newby shot…

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Newby’s 19 points helped UNC Wilmington defeat Sam Houston 69-60 on Friday night.

Newby shot 6 of 11 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line for the Seahawks (4-2). Bo Montgomery scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Khamari McGriff had 11 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

The Bearkats (3-4) were led in scoring by Lamar Wilkerson, who finished with 20 points and four steals. Cameron Huefner added 11 points and Erik Taylor scored 10.

UNC Wilmington took the lead with 9:39 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 33-20 at halftime, with Montgomery racking up nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.