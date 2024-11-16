Dominique Daniels Jr. leads California Baptist over Long Island University 90-77

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 27 points helped California Baptist defeat Long Island University 90-77 on Friday night.…

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 27 points helped California Baptist defeat Long Island University 90-77 on Friday night.

Daniels shot 9 for 25 (5 for 14 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Lancers (3-1). Martel Williams scored 23 points while shooting 9 for 12, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. Javonte Johnson shot 6 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds.

Malachi Davis led the Sharks (2-2) with 24 points. Tre’shawn Sheppard and Blake Lander both scored 12.

