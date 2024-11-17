DJ Smith scores 20, Alvaro Folgueiras posts double-double as Robert Morris tops New Orleans 73-62

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — DJ Smith scored 20 points and Alvaro Folgueiras added a double-double to help Robert Morris…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — DJ Smith scored 20 points and Alvaro Folgueiras added a double-double to help Robert Morris beat New Orleans 73-62 at the Urban-Bennett Invitational on Sunday night.

Smith shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line for the Colonials (4-2). Folgueiras scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

The Privateers (1-4) were led in scoring by James White, who finished with 26 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Jah Short had 17 points and three steals from Jah Short.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

