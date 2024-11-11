Dixon leads Villanova against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 22-point outing

Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-1) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Saint Joseph’s…

Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova’s 91-54 victory against the NJIT Highlanders.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 14-3 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Hawks shot 44.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

Villanova went 18-16 overall with a 4-8 record on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 25.8 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 7.2 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.