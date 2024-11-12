Live Radio
Dixon leads Villanova against Saint Joseph’s (PA) after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 3:22 AM

Villanova Wildcats (2-1) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (1-1)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Eric Dixon scored 22 points in Villanova’s 91-54 win against the NJIT Highlanders.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) went 14-3 at home a season ago while going 21-14 overall. The Hawks gave up 70.5 points per game while committing 15.3 fouls last season.

Villanova went 11-11 in Big East games and 4-8 on the road last season. The Wildcats gave up 65.6 points per game while committing 15.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

