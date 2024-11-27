Dixon leads Villanova against Rider

Rider Broncs (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (3-4) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under…

Rider Broncs (4-2) at Villanova Wildcats (3-4)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -18.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Rider after Eric Dixon scored 38 points in Villanova’s 76-75 loss to the Maryland Terrapins.

The Wildcats have gone 3-1 in home games. Villanova averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Broncs are 4-2 on the road. Rider ranks sixth in the MAAC with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Ife West-Ingram averaging 2.0.

Villanova scores 78.6 points, 8.6 more per game than the 70.0 Rider gives up. Rider averages 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon is shooting 54.8% and averaging 26.7 points for the Wildcats.

TJ Weeks Jr. is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Broncs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

