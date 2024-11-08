Dixon has 22 as Villanova beats NJIT 91-54

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 22 points as Villanova beat NJIT 91-54 on Friday night. Dixon added…

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Eric Dixon scored 22 points as Villanova beat NJIT 91-54 on Friday night.

Dixon added 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (2-1). Wooga Poplar scored 12 points while shooting 5 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and added five rebounds. Enoch Boakye shot 4 of 4 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Tariq Francis led the way for the Highlanders (0-2) with 12 points and six assists. Tim Moore Jr. added 12 points and two blocks.

Villanova took the lead with 13:22 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Dixon led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 41-25 at the break. Villanova pulled away with a 12-0 run in the second half to extend its lead to 30 points. Dixon led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

