Dior Conners hits game-winning 3 with a second left as Appalachian State tops William & Mary, 79-76

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Myles Tate led Appalachian State with 20 points and Dior Conners hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left as the Mountaineers defeated William & Mary 79-76 on Sunday.

Tate had five rebounds and 10 assists for the Mountaineers (3-2). Conners went 5 of 9 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. CJ Huntley shot 6 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Noah Collier led the Tribe (3-5) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and eight rebounds. William & Mary also got 13 points from Malachi Ndur. Kyle Pulliam also had 12 points.

Appalachian State went into the half leading William & Mary 42-30. Jamil Muttilib put up 12 points in the half. Tate led Appalachian State with 15 points in the second half.

NEXT UP

Appalachian State plays Wednesday against Sam Houston, and William & Mary visits Old Dominion on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

