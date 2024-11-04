Diggins puts up 26 as UMass beats New Hampshire 103-74

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rahsool Diggins had 26 points in UMass’ 103-74 victory over New Hampshire on Monday night. Diggins…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Rahsool Diggins had 26 points in UMass’ 103-74 victory over New Hampshire on Monday night.

Diggins shot 8 for 17, including 8 for 16 from beyond the arc for the Minutemen. Akil Watson scored 14 points while going 6 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and added four steals. Malek Abdelgowad went 6 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Sami Pissis finished with 20 points and six rebounds for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III added nine points for New Hampshire. Trey Woodyard had nine points and five assists.

UMass took the lead with 18:26 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 49-31 at halftime, with Diggins racking up 17 points. UMass outscored New Hampshire by 11 points over the final half, while Diggins led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

