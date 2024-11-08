Diggins leads UMass against West Virginia after 26-point outing

UMass Minutemen (1-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0) Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5;…

UMass Minutemen (1-0) at West Virginia Mountaineers (1-0)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass faces West Virginia after Rahsool Diggins scored 26 points in UMass’ 103-74 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

West Virginia went 9-23 overall with a 9-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mountaineers averaged 13.0 assists per game on 24.0 made field goals last season.

UMass went 20-11 overall with a 4-6 record on the road last season. The Minutemen averaged 77.5 points per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 31.3% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

