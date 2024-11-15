Dickinson leads No. 1 Kansas against Oakland after 28-point game

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0) Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas hosts…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) at Kansas Jayhawks (3-0)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Kansas hosts Oakland after Hunter Dickinson scored 28 points in Kansas’ 77-69 win against the Michigan State Spartans.

Kansas went 23-11 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Jayhawks averaged 75.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.9 last season.

Oakland went 24-12 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Golden Grizzlies averaged 76.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

