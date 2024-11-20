Detroit Mercy wins 70-59 against Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Orlando Lovejoy had 19 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-59 win over Ball State on Wednesday night.…

Lovejoy had seven rebounds and five assists for the Titans (3-2). Jared Lary scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc. Emmanuel Kuac had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Cardinals (1-4) were led in scoring by Mickey Pearson Jr., who finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Ball State also got 12 points and two steals from Juan Sebastian Gorosito. Payton Sparks also recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Detroit Mercy took the lead with 16:37 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 32-27 at halftime, with Kuac racking up 10 points. Detroit Mercy used an 11-1 run in the second half to build a 15-point lead at 67-52 with 2:18 left in the half before finishing off the win.

