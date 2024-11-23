Detroit Mercy visits Wake Forest after Sallis’ 20-point outing

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-2) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-1)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -23.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Detroit Mercy after Hunter Sallis scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 82-69 victory over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Demon Deacons have gone 4-0 in home games. Wake Forest averages 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Titans have gone 1-1 away from home. Detroit Mercy ranks third in the Horizon League with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Stephen Okoro averaging 5.2.

Wake Forest averages 73.8 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.6 Detroit Mercy gives up. Detroit Mercy has shot at a 43.7% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points above the 38.9% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sallis is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Demon Deacons.

Mak Manciel is averaging 13.4 points for the Titans.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.