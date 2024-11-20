Detroit Mercy to visit Ball State Wednesday

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-3) Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -11.5;…

Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-3)

Muncie, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State plays Detroit Mercy.

Ball State finished 15-16 overall a season ago while going 9-7 at home. The Cardinals averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.0 last season.

Detroit Mercy went 1-31 overall with a 0-20 record on the road last season. The Titans averaged 6.9 steals, 2.4 blocks and 12.3 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

