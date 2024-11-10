Detroit Mercy Titans to host Niagara Purple Eagles Sunday

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1) Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2.5; over/under…

Niagara Purple Eagles (1-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (1-1)

Detroit; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Titans -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Niagara.

Detroit Mercy finished 1-31 overall last season while going 1-11 at home. The Titans averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

Niagara finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 10-6 on the road. The Purple Eagles allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 47.0% from the field last season.

