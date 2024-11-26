Detroit Mercy Titans square off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) vs. Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) vs. Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Hurricane -8.5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy faces Tulsa in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Titans have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Detroit Mercy ranks second in the Horizon League with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Orlando Lovejoy averaging 4.2.

The Golden Hurricane have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Tulsa is sixth in the AAC with 13.7 assists per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 3.2.

Detroit Mercy’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 10.2 more points per game (81.0) than Detroit Mercy allows (70.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mak Manciel is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Titans.

Odom is averaging 13 points, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Golden Hurricane.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

