Detroit Mercy Titans and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane play in Jacksonville, Florida

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-3) vs. Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy squares off against Tulsa at The Reef at FSCJ South Campus in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Titans have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Detroit Mercy is 1-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.8 turnovers per game.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-3 in non-conference play. Tulsa gives up 82.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Detroit Mercy is shooting 41.9% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Detroit Mercy allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mak Manciel is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Titans.

Tyshawn Archie is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, while averaging 12.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals.

