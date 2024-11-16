Detroit Mercy hosts Toledo after Manciel’s 30-point game

Toledo Rockets (2-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1) Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is…

Toledo Rockets (2-1) at Detroit Mercy Titans (2-1)

Detroit; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -10.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy hosts Toledo after Mak Manciel scored 30 points in Detroit Mercy’s 84-78 overtime victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

Detroit Mercy went 1-31 overall with a 1-11 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Titans gave up 80.3 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

Toledo went 14-5 in MAC play and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 76.1 points per game and shot 48.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

