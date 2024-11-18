DePaul takes on Eastern Illinois, looks for 5th straight victory

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into a…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into a matchup with Eastern Illinois as winners of four consecutive games.

DePaul finished 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-15 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 13.2 on free throws and 18.9 from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois finished 14-18 overall with a 4-11 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 68.9 points per game while shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.0% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

