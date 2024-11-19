DePaul takes on Eastern Illinois, aims for 5th straight victory

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-0) Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -18.5;…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (4-0)

Chicago; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -18.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul comes into a matchup with Eastern Illinois as winners of four games in a row.

DePaul went 3-15 at home last season while going 3-29 overall. The Blue Demons averaged 10.7 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 17.5 bench points last season.

Eastern Illinois went 14-18 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Panthers averaged 68.9 points per game last season, 30.9 in the paint, 16.1 off of turnovers and 11.4 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

