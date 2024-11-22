DePaul takes home win streak into matchup with Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Northern Illinois…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Northern Illinois looking to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Blue Demons are 5-0 on their home court. DePaul is fifth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. David Skogman leads the Blue Demons with 7.0 boards.

The Huskies are 0-2 in road games. Northern Illinois ranks fifth in the MAC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

DePaul averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northern Illinois allows. Northern Illinois scores 5.8 more points per game (71.4) than DePaul allows (65.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera is shooting 55.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Blue Demons.

Quentin Jones is averaging 14.4 points for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

