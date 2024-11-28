DePaul hosts Valparaiso following Blocker’s 21-point performance

Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-0) Chicago; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Valparaiso after Layden…

Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (6-0)

Chicago; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul hosts Valparaiso after Layden Blocker scored 21 points in DePaul’s 98-52 win against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

The Blue Demons are 6-0 on their home court. DePaul is sixth in the Big East with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by David Skogman averaging 1.7.

The Beacons play their first true road game after going 4-2 to begin the season. Valparaiso is fifth in the MVC scoring 81.0 points per game and is shooting 43.6%.

DePaul averages 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 5.6 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 36.8% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, while averaging 15.2 points.

Devon Ellis is averaging 12.7 points for the Beacons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

