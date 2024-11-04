DePaul hosts Southern Indiana in season opener

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -13.5; over/under…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -13.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul begins the season at home against Southern Indiana.

DePaul finished 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-15 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 10.7 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Southern Indiana went 5-14 in OVC games and 3-13 on the road last season. The Screaming Eagles averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 5.4 bench points last season.

