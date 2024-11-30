DePaul hosts SIU-Edwardsville on 4-game home skid

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-5) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on SIU-Edwardsville looking…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-5)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul takes on SIU-Edwardsville looking to stop its four-game home slide.

The Blue Demons have gone 1-2 in home games. DePaul allows 75.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.0 points per game.

The Cougars are 0-2 in road games. SIU-Edwardsville averages 19.4 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

DePaul is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 38.2% SIU-Edwardsville allows to opponents. SIU-Edwardsville’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.2 percentage points lower than DePaul has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorie Allen is scoring 18.7 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Blue Demons.

Brianna Wooldridge is averaging 10.8 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Cougars.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.