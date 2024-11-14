DePaul faces Duquesne, looks for 4th straight victory

Duquesne Dukes (0-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is looking to continue…

Duquesne Dukes (0-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-0)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul is looking to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Duquesne.

DePaul finished 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-15 at home. The Blue Demons averaged 64.7 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 18.9 from deep.

Duquesne finished 5-6 on the road and 25-12 overall a season ago. The Dukes averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from behind the arc last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.