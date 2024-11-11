Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » DePaul Blue Demons welcome…

DePaul Blue Demons welcome the Mercer Bears on Monday

The Associated Press

November 11, 2024, 3:22 AM

Mercer Bears (1-0) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-0)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -8; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul squares off against Mercer.

DePaul went 3-29 overall with a 3-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Demons shot 42.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Mercer finished 16-17 overall a season ago while going 4-9 on the road. The Bears averaged 13.0 points off of turnovers, 10.7 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up