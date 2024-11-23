DePaul Blue Demons face the Northern Illinois Huskies on 5-game win streak

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-0) Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -18;…

Northern Illinois Huskies (2-3) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-0)

Chicago; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -18; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will attempt to keep its five-game win streak intact when the Blue Demons take on Northern Illinois.

The Blue Demons are 5-0 on their home court. DePaul has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Huskies are 0-2 in road games. Northern Illinois averages 71.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

DePaul averages 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, 5.4 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Northern Illinois gives up. Northern Illinois averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Rivera averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 48.5% from beyond the arc.

Quentin Jones is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

