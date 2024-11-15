DePaul Blue Demons face the Duquesne Dukes on 3-game win streak

Duquesne Dukes (0-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-0) Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -5.5; over/under…

Duquesne Dukes (0-2) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-0)

Chicago; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul will attempt to keep its three-game win streak going when the Blue Demons take on Duquesne.

DePaul went 3-29 overall a season ago while going 3-15 at home. The Blue Demons shot 42.3% from the field and 33.5% from 3-point range last season.

Duquesne finished 5-6 on the road and 25-12 overall last season. The Dukes averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 29.8 in the paint, 15.4 off of turnovers and 11.9 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

