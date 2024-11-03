DePaul begins season at home against Southern Indiana

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -12.5; over/under…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul begins the season at home against Southern Indiana.

DePaul finished 3-29 overall with a 3-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Demons averaged 12.3 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana went 5-14 in OVC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Screaming Eagles averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 32.4% from deep last season.

