Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » DePaul begins season at…

DePaul begins season at home against Southern Indiana

The Associated Press

November 3, 2024, 2:43 AM

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at DePaul Blue Demons

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul begins the season at home against Southern Indiana.

DePaul finished 3-29 overall with a 3-15 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Blue Demons averaged 12.3 assists per game on 22.7 made field goals last season.

Southern Indiana went 5-14 in OVC play and 3-13 on the road a season ago. The Screaming Eagles averaged 68.6 points per game while shooting 40.7% from the field and 32.4% from deep last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up