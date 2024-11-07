DePaul beats Prairie View A&M 92-59

CHICAGO (AP) — Isaiah Rivera’s 17 points helped DePaul defeat Prairie View A&M 92-59 on Thursday night. Rivera shot 5…

Rivera shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Blue Demons (2-0). N.J. Benson scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Jacob Meyer had 13 points and shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line.

Nick Anderson finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (1-1). Prairie View A&M also got 13 points from Orlando Horton Jr.. Zaakir Sawyer also recorded seven points and two steals.

Benson led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 45-20 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

