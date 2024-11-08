Denver wins 97-80 against Western Colorado

DENVER (AP) — DeAndre Craig had 15 points in Denver’s 97-80 victory against Western Colorado on Friday night. Craig added…

Craig added five assists for the Pioneers (1-1). Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente added 13 points while finishing 5 of 9 from the floor while they also had 10 rebounds. Sebastian Akins had 12 points and shot 6 for 13, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Amar Rivers led the way for the Mountaineers with 19 points and three steals. Tyler Halligan added 12 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

