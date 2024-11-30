Denver visits Portland, aims to break road slide

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Portland Pilots (2-5) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Portland looking to…

Denver Pioneers (3-5) at Portland Pilots (2-5)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits Portland looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Pilots have gone 1-1 in home games. Portland allows 79.7 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Pioneers are 0-3 on the road. Denver gives up 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.5 points per game.

Portland scores 68.1 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 77.5 Denver allows. Denver averages 72.0 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 79.7 Portland gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vukasin Masic is shooting 45.9% and averaging 13.3 points for the Pilots.

Nicholas Shogbonyo is averaging 12 points for the Pioneers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

