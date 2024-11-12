Denver visits Colorado State after Clifford’s 31-point showing

Denver Pioneers (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -20.5;…

Denver Pioneers (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -20.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Denver after Nique Clifford scored 31 points in Colorado State’s 87-79 overtime victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

Colorado State finished 15-2 at home a season ago while going 25-11 overall. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.3 last season.

Denver went 17-17 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Pioneers averaged 12.9 assists per game on 27.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.