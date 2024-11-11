Denver visits Colorado State after Clifford’s 31-point performance

Denver Pioneers (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts…

Denver Pioneers (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State hosts Denver after Nique Clifford scored 31 points in Colorado State’s 87-79 overtime victory over the Tennessee State Tigers.

Colorado State went 15-2 at home last season while going 25-11 overall. The Rams averaged 75.2 points per game while shooting 48.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

Denver went 4-11 on the road and 17-17 overall last season. The Pioneers shot 45.0% from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range last season.

