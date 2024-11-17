Denver Pioneers to host the Montana State Bobcats on Sunday

Montana State Bobcats (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (2-2) Denver; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is…

Montana State Bobcats (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (2-2)

Denver; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces Montana State.

Denver finished 17-17 overall with a 10-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Pioneers averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

Montana State went 12-9 in Big Sky action and 4-10 on the road a season ago. The Bobcats averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 28.9 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.