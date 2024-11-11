Dent leads Northern Illinois against Monmouth after 24-point performance

Monmouth Hawks (0-2) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1) DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Monmouth…

Monmouth Hawks (0-2) at Northern Illinois Huskies (0-1)

DeKalb, Illinois; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Illinois hosts Monmouth after James Dent Jr. scored 24 points in Northern Illinois’ 80-65 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

Northern Illinois finished 11-20 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 10.2 assists per game on 25.8 made field goals last season.

Monmouth went 2-13 on the road and 18-15 overall a season ago. The Hawks averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 14.0 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.