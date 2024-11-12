Delaware visits Iona after Rupert’s 20-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) at Iona Gaels (0-2) New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) at Iona Gaels (0-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Delaware after Clarence Rupert scored 20 points in Iona’s 90-76 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Iona finished 16-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

Delaware went 11-9 in CAA games and 8-6 on the road a season ago. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 5.4 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

