Delaware State faces Mount St. Mary’s on 3-game road skid

Delaware State Hornets (2-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-2) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers…

Delaware State Hornets (2-3) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (3-2)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Hornets take on Mount St. Mary’s.

The Mountaineers are 2-0 on their home court. Mount St. Mary’s allows 74.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Hornets have gone 0-3 away from home. Delaware State ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 33.8% from 3-point range.

Mount St. Mary’s averages 72.0 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 69.8 Delaware State gives up. Delaware State averages 66.6 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 74.8 Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dallas Hobbs is scoring 15.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mountaineers.

Martez Robinson is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Hornets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

