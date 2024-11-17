Delaware plays Bryant in non-conference matchup

Bryant Bulldogs (2-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-1) Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on…

Bryant Bulldogs (2-1) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (2-1)

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware takes on Bryant in non-conference action.

Delaware went 8-5 at home last season while going 19-14 overall. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 73.2 points per game while shooting 46.5% from the field and 33.5% from deep last season.

Bryant finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-10 on the road. The Bulldogs averaged 78.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.9% from 3-point distance last season.

