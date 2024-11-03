Delaware hosts Bucknell to start season

Bucknell Bison at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Bucknell for the…

Bucknell Bison at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Bucknell for the season opener.

Delaware went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from 3-point range.

Bucknell went 11-9 in Patriot League play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 65.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

