Delaware hosts Bucknell to start season

Bucknell Bison at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens
Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Delaware hosts Bucknell for the season opener.
Delaware went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 12.3 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from 3-point range.
Bucknell went 11-9 in Patriot League play and 8-11 on the road a season ago. The Bison averaged 65.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
