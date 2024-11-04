Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens start season at home against the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens
Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -3.5; over/under is 137.5
BOTTOM LINE: Delaware starts the season at home against Bucknell.
Delaware went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 9.0 bench points last season.
Bucknell finished 14-19 overall with an 8-11 record on the road last season. The Bison averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
