Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens start season at home against the Bucknell Bison

Bucknell Bison at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -3.5;…

Bucknell Bison at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens

Newark, Delaware; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fightin’ Blue Hens -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware starts the season at home against Bucknell.

Delaware went 19-14 overall with an 8-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 11.7 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 9.0 bench points last season.

Bucknell finished 14-19 overall with an 8-11 record on the road last season. The Bison averaged 10.9 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 6.8 bench points last season.

