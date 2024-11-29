Dejour Reaves scores 17 to lead Iona to 62-51 victory over Tarleton State at Baha Mar Hoops

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 17 points to lead Iona over Tarleton State 62-51 at the Baha Mar…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 17 points to lead Iona over Tarleton State 62-51 at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament on Friday.

Reaves also had five rebounds for the Gaels (2-5). Justin Menard went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Adam Njie shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Texans (1-6) were led by Bubu Benjamin, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Izzy Miles had 10 points and Jordan Mizell scored eight with three steals.

