Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Dejour Reaves scores 17…

Dejour Reaves scores 17 to lead Iona to 62-51 victory over Tarleton State at Baha Mar Hoops

The Associated Press

November 29, 2024, 4:46 PM

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 17 points to lead Iona over Tarleton State 62-51 at the Baha Mar Hoops tournament on Friday.

Reaves also had five rebounds for the Gaels (2-5). Justin Menard went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 13 points. Adam Njie shot 4 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Texans (1-6) were led by Bubu Benjamin, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Izzy Miles had 10 points and Jordan Mizell scored eight with three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up