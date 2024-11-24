Degenhart scores 25, Boise State defeats Hampton 83-69 at Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 25 points helped Boise State defeat Hampton 83-69 at the Cayman Islands…

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Tyson Degenhart’s 25 points helped Boise State defeat Hampton 83-69 at the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday.

Degenhart had five rebounds for the Broncos (4-1). O’Mar Stanley scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Andrew Meadow shot 2 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Pirates (2-4) were led in scoring by Noah Farrakhan, who finished with 23 points and four steals. Kyrese Mullen added 12 points and six rebounds for Hampton. George Beale also had 12 points.

Boise State took the lead with 15:12 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 41-21 at halftime, with Degenhart racking up 10 points. Degenhart scored 15 points in the second half to help lead the way as Boise State went on to secure a victory, despite being outscored by Hampton in the second half by a six-point margin.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Boise State hosts Utah Tech and Hampton hosts N.C. A&T.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

