Deen scores 23, Bradley beats Judson (IL) 107-41

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Duke Deen had 23 points and five assists in Bradley’s 107-41 win over Judson (IL) on Friday.

Almar Atlason shot 6 for 13, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to add 15 points for the Braves (7-1). Zek Montgomery went 5 of 11 from the field (3 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points, while adding four steals.

The Eagles were led by George Bellevue, who recorded 18 points and eight rebounds. CJ Nwosu added seven points for Judson (IL). Kaevon Anderson finished with four points.

Bradley took the lead with 16:20 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 56-26 at halftime, with Deen racking up 17 points.

